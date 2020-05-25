Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Reportedly Set for the First Week of June, Pricing Details Surface

Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Reportedly Set for the First Week of June, Pricing Details Surface

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India is said to be around Rs. 23,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2020 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Reportedly Set for the First Week of June, Pricing Details Surface

Samsung Galaxy A31 was unveiled globally in March with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 comes in two distinct configurations
  • The phone was unveiled globally in March
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a quad rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A31 is set to launch in India in the first week of June according to a report. The Samsung phone was unveiled earlier this month as a successor to the Galaxy A30. It comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Galaxy A31 comes in four colour options. Samsung hasn't provided any details about the launch of the Galaxy A31 in the country. However, a report claims that the new model would go on sale through the company's offline and online channels in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, availability details (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India will be at around Rs. 23,000, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reports. Citing people familiar with the development, the news agency claims that the phone will launch in the country in the first week of June and will go on sale through all the company's offline and online channels alongside e-commerce platforms.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was unveiled globally back in March. The phone comes as the successor to the Galaxy A30 that was launched in February last year.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A31 runs Android 10 with One UI on top and has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-U display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core SoC, which is believed to be a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Samsung phone offers a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options on the Galaxy A31, along with a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type port. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
SpaceX to Bring Astronauts to Short-Handed Space Station for Longer Stay
Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Reportedly Set for the First Week of June, Pricing Details Surface
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 to Launch in India Next Week
  3. Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India on May 29
  4. Honor X10 Has Been Launched With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera and 5G Support
  5. All You Need to Know About Netflix & SRK’s Betaal
  6. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  7. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased by Company
  8. Betaal on Netflix Shambles Along Like a Zombie
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Offers Free Upgrade to Standard, Premium Plans for First 30 Days in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online Showing Curved Edge Display
  3. Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Reportedly Set for the First Week of June, Pricing Details Surface
  4. SpaceX to Bring Astronauts to Short-Handed Space Station for Longer Stay
  5. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  6. Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2: First Commercial Space Taxi a Pit Stop on Musk's Mars Quest
  8. Betaal Season 2? ‘Not Up to Me,’ Says Creator Patrick Graham
  9. How Shah Rukh Khan Helped Shape Netflix’s Betaal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com