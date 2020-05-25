Samsung Galaxy A31 is set to launch in India on June 4, Samsung revealed on Monday. The Samsung phone was unveiled earlier this month as a successor to the Galaxy A30. It comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Galaxy A31 comes in four colour options. However, a report claims that the new model would go on sale through the company's offline and online channels in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India (expected), availability details

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India will be at around Rs. 23,000, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reports, citing people familiar with the development. Samsung separately revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be launched on June 4, via a microsite that also features a 'notify me' button for further updates. IANS in its report claims the smartphone will go on through all the company's offline and online channels alongside e-commerce platforms.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was unveiled globally back in March. The phone comes as the successor to the Galaxy A30 that was launched in February last year.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A31 runs Android 10 with One UI on top and has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-U display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core SoC, which is believed to be a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Samsung phone offers a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options on the Galaxy A31, along with a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type port. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.