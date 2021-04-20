Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A31 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, User Reports

Samsung Galaxy A31 update is bundled with April 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 April 2021 11:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy A31 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, User Reports

Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 update is rolling out in South Korea
  • The update is 2.03GB in size
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A31 is reportedly receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in South Korea. There has been no confirmation from Samsung regarding the rollout in other regions. The Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June 2020 and initially ran Android 10-based One UI 2.1. This update marks the first major OS update for the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Its quad rear camera setup is headlined by 48-megapixel primary sensor.

A user posted on Samsung Community forum the details of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for Galaxy A31 in South Korea. The post was first spotted by PiunikaWeb. The update for the smartphone has the build number A315NKSU1CUD3 and is bundled with April 2021 Android security patch. The update is 2.03GB in size and it is advisable to download and install the update while the smartphone is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The update for Galaxy A31 reportedly comes a month in advance. The One UI 3 release schedule by Samsung detailed that the smartphone is expected to get the update by May 2021.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A31 in June 2020. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED Display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 512GB using a microSD card. For optics, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Vivid display
  • One UI is good
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming system performance
  • Mediocre cameras
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t quick
  • Slightly boring design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A31, Android 11, One UI 3.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
