Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked

Unlike the 4,000mAh battery available on Galaxy A30, Samsung is rumoured to offer a 5,000mAh battery on Galaxy A31.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 13:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A30 is speculated to receive its successor in the form of Galaxy A31

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 is rumoured to have a 5-megapixel macro camera
  • The phone will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A41 is said to have a 2-megapixel macro camera

Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 are two of the anticipated mid-range smartphones by the South Korean company. Samsung hasn't confirmed the existence of the two new Galaxy A-series phones. However, a source from the Netherlands has leaked the camera and battery details of the Galaxy A31 to suggest what we'd get from the smartphone giant soon. The source has also leaked the camera specifications of the Galaxy A41. The new development comes months after the key specifications of the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 leaked online along with their suggested model numbers.

Samsung Galaxy A31 camera, battery specifications (rumoured)

According to a report by Dutch blog GalaxyClub.nl, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that will have a macro lens on top. This is unlike the Samsung Galaxy A30 that has a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery. This is larger in capacity over the 4,000mAh battery available on the Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A41 camera specifications (rumoured)

The source from the Netherlands has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A41 would come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 25-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a macro lens. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A40 was launched in March last year with dual rear camera setup that had a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

If we look at the previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will come with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options, while the Galaxy A41 will have just 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A31 is rumoured to carry model number SM-A315X and the Galaxy A41 is said to be in the pipeline with model number SM-A415X.

Samsung hasn't revealed any details pertaining to the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 so far. Nevertheless, both phones are likely to launch in the coming days and would sit alongside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A41, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
COAI Seeks Bare Minimum Regulation From TRAI: Rajan Mathews
Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  3. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Series on February 11
  4. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leak Tips 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, More
  8. Oppo F15 Review
  9. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Camera and Battery Specifications Leaked
  3. COAI Seeks Bare Minimum Regulation From TRAI: Rajan Mathews
  4. Facebook Says Technical Error Caused Vulgar Translation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's Name
  5. Apple TV+ Announces, Renews, and Unveils Release Dates for Eight Series in Total
  6. Mi 10 Release Date Rumoured for February 11; Mi 10 Pro 5G Live Images Leaked
  7. Samsung Appoints New Mobile Chief, Roh Tae-moon
  8. WhatsApp to End Support for Select Android, iOS Devices on February 1: How to Save Chats
  9. Government Said to Explore Use of AI to Tackle Social Media Misuse
  10. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.