Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 are two of the anticipated mid-range smartphones by the South Korean company. Samsung hasn't confirmed the existence of the two new Galaxy A-series phones. However, a source from the Netherlands has leaked the camera and battery details of the Galaxy A31 to suggest what we'd get from the smartphone giant soon. The source has also leaked the camera specifications of the Galaxy A41. The new development comes months after the key specifications of the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 leaked online along with their suggested model numbers.

Samsung Galaxy A31 camera, battery specifications (rumoured)

According to a report by Dutch blog GalaxyClub.nl, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that will have a macro lens on top. This is unlike the Samsung Galaxy A30 that has a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery. This is larger in capacity over the 4,000mAh battery available on the Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A41 camera specifications (rumoured)

The source from the Netherlands has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A41 would come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 25-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor along with a macro lens. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A40 was launched in March last year with dual rear camera setup that had a 16-megapixel primary sensor.

If we look at the previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will come with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options, while the Galaxy A41 will have just 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A31 is rumoured to carry model number SM-A315X and the Galaxy A41 is said to be in the pipeline with model number SM-A415X.

Samsung hasn't revealed any details pertaining to the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 so far. Nevertheless, both phones are likely to launch in the coming days and would sit alongside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.