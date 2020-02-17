We've been hearing rumours about a Galaxy A31 being in the works and according to the last rumour, it would be a higher capacity compared to the Galaxy A30. Now, we have a live photo of what is claimed to be the battery of the Galaxy A31, which shows the 5,000mAh capacity. The Galaxy A31 was previously rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 but we guess we'll have to wait a little longer before Samsung officially unveils it.

The live photo of the battery was posted on the SafetyKorea certification website, as reported by SamMobile. If indeed true as previous rumours have suggested, this would mean the Galaxy A31 will have a 1,000mAh higher capacity compared to the Galaxy A30.

Earlier rumours have hinted that the Galaxy A31 would come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a macro camera. However, other than this, we don't have any other details about what processor it would have or any details about the display. Going by the numbering system, the Galaxy A31 will be another mainstream device, which means we should expect good battery life.

Right now, the company is probably busy preparing for its Galaxy S20 flagship debut, so we could see the Galaxy A31 arriving towards the end of March or even early April. Either ways, it seems as though Samsung plans on flooding the budget smartphone market with multiple options, both from the current series and its previous offerings such as the 'S' refreshes, in the hopes of gaining a better competitive advantage.