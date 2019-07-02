Just months after launching the Galaxy A30, Samsung is now apparently in plans to unveil the Galaxy A30s. A new handset with model number SM-A307FN has been spotted on benchmark portal Geekbench that is believed to be none other than the Galaxy A30s. Notably, since the regular Galaxy A30 had model number SM-A305, it is legitimate to speculate the new phone as a new Galaxy A30 variant. The Galaxy A30s is likely to get some minor changes over the Galaxy A30.

As per the listing on the Geekbench site, the Samsung phone with model number SM-A307FN runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. It is considered to debut formally as the Samsung Galaxy A30s. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The SoC of the phone has been listed as the Exynos 7885, though it is likely to be the Exynos 7904 SoC that's powering the Galaxy A30 as the separate listing of the Galaxy A30 with model number SM-A305FN also shows the Exynos 7885 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A30s could be the handset carrying model number SM-A307FN

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Given the almost identical specifications, it is indeed difficult to presume the differences between the newly listed Samsung phone and the Galaxy A30 that was launched earlier this year. However, there might be some minimal changes in the new handset.

The benchmark listing shows that the phone has received a single-core score of 1,322 and a multi-core score of 4,116. It is, however, safe to keep the judgments aside until the official launch.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30 arrived in India back in late February with a price tag of Rs. 16,990. The phone received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 in May and is currently available at Rs. 15,490.

Alongside the Galaxy A30s, the rumour mill suggests that Samsung has the Galaxy A10s as a new variant of the Galaxy A10 in the pipeline. The handset with model number SM-A107F received a Wi-Fi certification. It also emerged on the US FCC site recently with a dual rear camera setup.