Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

The SM-A307FN model listed on Geekbench runs Android 9 Pie and has 3GB of RAM.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in India back in late February

Highlights
  • Samsung phone with SM-A307FN has reached Geekbench site
  • It is believed to be the Galaxy A30s
  • Notably, Samsung Galaxy A30 carries model number SM-A305

Just months after launching the Galaxy A30, Samsung is now apparently in plans to unveil the Galaxy A30s. A new handset with model number SM-A307FN has been spotted on benchmark portal Geekbench that is believed to be none other than the Galaxy A30s. Notably, since the regular Galaxy A30 had model number SM-A305, it is legitimate to speculate the new phone as a new Galaxy A30 variant. The Galaxy A30s is likely to get some minor changes over the Galaxy A30.

As per the listing on the Geekbench site, the Samsung phone with model number SM-A307FN runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. It is considered to debut formally as the Samsung Galaxy A30s. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The SoC of the phone has been listed as the Exynos 7885, though it is likely to be the Exynos 7904 SoC that's powering the Galaxy A30 as the separate listing of the Galaxy A30 with model number SM-A305FN also shows the Exynos 7885 SoC.

samsung galaxy a30s geekbench listing Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A30s could be the handset carrying model number SM-A307FN
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

Given the almost identical specifications, it is indeed difficult to presume the differences between the newly listed Samsung phone and the Galaxy A30 that was launched earlier this year. However, there might be some minimal changes in the new handset.

The benchmark listing shows that the phone has received a single-core score of 1,322 and a multi-core score of 4,116. It is, however, safe to keep the judgments aside until the official launch.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A30 arrived in India back in late February with a price tag of Rs. 16,990. The phone received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 in May and is currently available at Rs. 15,490.

Alongside the Galaxy A30s, the rumour mill suggests that Samsung has the Galaxy A10s as a new variant of the Galaxy A10 in the pipeline. The handset with model number SM-A107F received a Wi-Fi certification. It also emerged on the US FCC site recently with a dual rear camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
NASA Successfully Tests Orion Launch-Abort System for Moon-Mission Capsule
UN Draft Text on Digital Rights Ducks Call for Spyware Moratorium
Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  4. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  5. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC 9e Official Image and Teaser Video Released
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  9. Here Are Eight First Look Photos From Netflix’s The Witcher
  10. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.