Samsung Galaxy A30 has received another price cut in India. The phone was launched in India in September, and had received one price cut in November, and now a second price cut has been introduced. Samsung has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that a price cut of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced on the Galaxy A30s, bringing the price down to Rs. 14,999. The phone's key features include a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display, octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A30s price has been revised to Rs. 14,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, after a Rs. 1,000 price cut. The phone's price was reduced to Rs. 15,999 after the last price. As mentioned, Samsung has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is a permanent price reduction.

The new price is reflecting on Amazon India, Samsung online store, and even Croma. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has noted the new price is now live in offline stores as well.

The phone can be purchased in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A30s runs on Android Pie, supports dual-SIM (Nano), features 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. It is powered by octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone packs three cameras on the back, including a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A30s houses a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A30s includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and supports NFC.

