Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month

Samsung Galaxy A30s shares a number of specifications with the Galaxy A30.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month

Samsung Galaxy A30s comes in four colours but only three will be offered in Germany

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s features a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • The new Samsung phone features an HD+ display

Samsung on Thursday announced the new Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s smartphones, however the company was quiet on the pricing and availability front. Thanks to Samsung's Germany unit, we finally have some idea about the pricing of at least one of the two phones – the Galaxy A30s. This cousin of Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with an HD+ screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an unnamed octa-core processor, 4,000mAh battery, a triple rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price

Samsung Galaxy A30s price is set at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,000) in Germany and it will be offered in three colour options - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Green. It is unclear exactly which storage variant of the Galaxy A30s the company is releasing in the country. The phone will go on sale in early-September. There is still no word on the availability or pricing of the Galaxy A30s in India.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which is believed to be Exynos 7904, same as Galaxy A30. There is up to 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) on board as well.

On the imaging front, there are three cameras on board the Galaxy A30s - a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel shooter. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on the front.

Among other specifications, Samsung Galaxy A30s packs 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A30s price, Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Survives Durability Test, Comes Out as a 'Winner'
Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  2. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  7. New Images From Asteroid Probe Offer Clues on Planet Formation
  8. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  9. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
  10. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'
  2. Tesla Said to Be Advanced Talks to Buy Batteries From LG Chem
  3. Google Photos Now Lets You Search for Text in Images, Copy and Paste It
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month
  6. Android 10 Will Be the Name of Android Q as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Survives Durability Test, Comes Out as a 'Winner'
  8. Valve Patches Zero Day Vulnerabilities in Steam After Banning Researcher Who Discovered Them, Changes Bug Bounty Rules
  9. Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed
  10. Nokia 7.2 Live Photos, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.