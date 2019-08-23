Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month

Samsung on Thursday announced the new Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s smartphones, however the company was quiet on the pricing and availability front. Thanks to Samsung's Germany unit, we finally have some idea about the pricing of at least one of the two phones – the Galaxy A30s. This cousin of Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with an HD+ screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an unnamed octa-core processor, 4,000mAh battery, a triple rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price

Samsung Galaxy A30s price is set at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,000) in Germany and it will be offered in three colour options - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Green. It is unclear exactly which storage variant of the Galaxy A30s the company is releasing in the country. The phone will go on sale in early-September. There is still no word on the availability or pricing of the Galaxy A30s in India.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, which is believed to be Exynos 7904, same as Galaxy A30. There is up to 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB) on board as well.

On the imaging front, there are three cameras on board the Galaxy A30s - a 25-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel shooter. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on the front.

Among other specifications, Samsung Galaxy A30s packs 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, and a USB Type-C port.