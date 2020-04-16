Samsung is rolling out the latest version of Android to yet another mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A30s. The company had launched the Galaxy A30s in 2019 running Android 9 Pie out of the box. Samsung Galaxy A30s has now started receiving the new Android 10 update that brings latest One UI 2.0. If you have been using a Samsung Galaxy A30s, expect the latest software update to pop up as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Sammobile has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A30s is currently getting a software update with firmware version A307FNXXU2BTD1. The publication states that the update started rolling out last week. The new software not only brings Samsung's One UI 2.0, but also updates the phone to the March 2020 security patch. The update is said to be live in Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Philippines, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE. There are no reports of the software rolling out in India at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy A30s is now receiving Android 10

Photo Credit: Sammobile

This new software update is around 1.5GB in size and brings the new features from One UI 2,0 to the Galaxy A30s. New features include new navigation gestures, smoother animations, new icons, and more.

Since Samsung is carrying out a staggered rollout, you'll only get the software update in select countries at this point. You might get a notification for the software update, but you can also search for the software update manually. You will need to head to the Settings > Software update and tap Download and Install on your Galaxy A30s.