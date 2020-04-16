Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A30s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report

Samsung is rolling out the update in a staggered manner

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 16 April 2020 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A30s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report

Samsung Galaxy A30s is getting updated to One UI 2.0

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A30s was launched in September 2019
  • It is receiving the latest Android 10 update
  • The update is 1.5GB in size

Samsung is rolling out the latest version of Android to yet another mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A30s. The company had launched the Galaxy A30s in 2019 running Android 9 Pie out of the box. Samsung Galaxy A30s has now started receiving the new Android 10 update that brings latest One UI 2.0. If you have been using a Samsung Galaxy A30s, expect the latest software update to pop up as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Sammobile has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A30s is currently getting a software update with firmware version A307FNXXU2BTD1. The publication states that the update started rolling out last week. The new software not only brings Samsung's One UI 2.0, but also updates the phone to the March 2020 security patch. The update is said to be live in Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Philippines, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE. There are no reports of the software rolling out in India at the moment.

samsung galaxy a30s sammobile gadgets360 Samsung Galaxy A30s software update

Samsung Galaxy A30s is now receiving Android 10
Photo Credit: Sammobile

 

This new software update is around 1.5GB in size and brings the new features from One UI 2,0 to the Galaxy A30s. New features include new navigation gestures, smoother animations, new icons, and more.

Since Samsung is carrying out a staggered rollout, you'll only get the software update in select countries at this point. You might get a notification for the software update, but you can also search for the software update manually. You will need to head to the Settings > Software update and tap Download and Install on your Galaxy A30s.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A30s
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
The Mandalorian Docuseries Headed to Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  7. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  8. Apple’s New iPhone SE Misses Out on Ultra-Wideband Locator Chip
  9. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Launching Tomorrow: What We Know
  10. Government Allows IT Companies to Function With 50 Percent Staff
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): What's the Difference?
  2. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Introduces New Dark Theme, Live Caption, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy A30s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
  4. The Mandalorian Docuseries Headed to Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day
  5. iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Samsung India Pledges Rs. 20 crores for COVID-19 Relief Efforts, Majority to PM CARES Fund
  7. iPhone SE (2020) Misses Out on Ultra-Wideband Locator Chip
  8. Google Journalism Emergency Relief Fund Launched, Following Facebook
  9. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Amazon to Close French Warehouses Until Next Week After Court Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com