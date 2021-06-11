Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A20 are reportedly receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update for both smartphones currently appears to be rolling out for users in Russia and there is no information when other regions will receive the update. While Galaxy A30s gets the May 2021 Android security patch, Galaxy A20 is getting the June version of the security patch. Both smartphones were launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie and subsequently received Android 10 update in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A30s changelog

Samsung Galaxy A30s is reportedly getting features such as auto permissions reset, chat bubbles, conversations section in the notification area, dedicated media player widget in quick settings toggle area, one-time permissions, along with improved privacy and security.

Furthermore, the update should see the Galaxy A30s get a refreshed UI, newer versions of the stock apps, additional dynamic lock screen options, along with improved Always-on Display, Digital Wellbeing, parental controls, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy A20 changelog

The changelog of the update for Samsung Galaxy A20 isn't available as of now but it is speculated to come with a redesigned UI, updated stock apps, improved privacy and security among others. Similar to Galaxy A30s' update, Galaxy A20 also receives auto permissions reset, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, and more.

The firmware version of the update for Galaxy A30s is A307FNXXU2CUF2 and comes bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. On the other hand, the update for Galaxy A20 carries the firmware version A205FNPUUACUF1 and comes bundles with June 2021 Android security patch.

Keen users can manually update eligible smartphones by heading to Settings > Software updates > Download and install. Users are advised to download and install the update while the smartphone is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and put on charge.

