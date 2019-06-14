Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A30 White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India comes at Rs. 15,940.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 17:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A30 White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 White colour option sits alongside the existing Black, Blue, and Red colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 White colour variant is available online
  • Price of the White colour option is identical to the other colours
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in India back in late February

Samsung Galaxy A30 has received a White colour variant in India. The new colour variant comes in addition to the Black, Blue, and Red options that the South Korean company launched earlier this year. Samsung Online Shop has already started selling the Galaxy A30 White colour option in the country. The price of the new model is notably identical to its original colour variants. To recall, the Galaxy A30 debuted alongside the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A10 as the new Galaxy A-series smartphones by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India

The official Samsung India Twitter account has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A30 in White colour. The new colour variant is available with a price tag of Rs. 15,490. This is identical to the price of the Black, Blue, and Red colour options of the Galaxy A30 that all were launched in the country back in late February.

As we mentioned earlier, Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A30 in the newly launched White colour option through its online store in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Last month, Samsung announced that its Galaxy A-series phones in India crossed the milestone of five million sales in 70 days of their launch. The company launched six Galaxy A-series models, namely the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A2 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Just like the price, the specifications of the White colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy A30 are also the same as other colour variants. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy A30 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens.

The Galaxy A30 has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging tech via USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid Super AMOLED display
  • Up-to-date software
  • Solid battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Weak speaker
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t easily accessible
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Processor not competitive enough at the price
  • Sluggish face recognition
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A30 review
Display6.40-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A30, Samsung Galaxy A30 White colour, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Makes $600-Million Investment to Expand Oklahoma Data Centre
Samsung Galaxy A30 White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  5. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  6. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  8. Netflix’s Leila Is What Dystopian Future Art Is Meant to Be
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update Now Available
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.