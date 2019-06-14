Samsung Galaxy A30 has received a White colour variant in India. The new colour variant comes in addition to the Black, Blue, and Red options that the South Korean company launched earlier this year. Samsung Online Shop has already started selling the Galaxy A30 White colour option in the country. The price of the new model is notably identical to its original colour variants. To recall, the Galaxy A30 debuted alongside the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A10 as the new Galaxy A-series smartphones by the company.

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India

The official Samsung India Twitter account has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A30 in White colour. The new colour variant is available with a price tag of Rs. 15,490. This is identical to the price of the Black, Blue, and Red colour options of the Galaxy A30 that all were launched in the country back in late February.

As we mentioned earlier, Samsung has started selling the Galaxy A30 in the newly launched White colour option through its online store in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Last month, Samsung announced that its Galaxy A-series phones in India crossed the milestone of five million sales in 70 days of their launch. The company launched six Galaxy A-series models, namely the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A2 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Just like the price, the specifications of the White colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy A30 are also the same as other colour variants. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy A30 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens.

The Galaxy A30 has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging tech via USB Type-C port.

