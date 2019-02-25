Technology News
, 25 February 2019
Highlights

  • Samsung has sent out media invites in India for February 28
  • The company may launch Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30
  • Both the phones sport Infinity-U display panels

Samsung has sent out press invites for an event in Mumbai on February 28. The company hasn't revealed what it plans to reveal, but we expect Samsung to launch the new Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 phones in the country. The two phones have just been made official, flagging of the upgraded 'Galaxy A' series, and they are now set to launch in India this week. Samsung has also confirmed an event for February 27 in Delhi, where it is set to launch the Galaxy M30.

Samsung's Mumbai event is just a day after the Galaxy M30 event in Delhi and the invite is as minimal as it gets. The invite reads, "Witness Samsung's next meaningful innovation." This doesn't say much, but speculations are rife that Samsung will launch the next-gen 'Galaxy A' phones on February 28 in Mumbai. Samsung India chief marketing officer Ranjivjit Singh has confirmed that the South Korean giant will unveil one smartphone from the Galaxy A series every month beginning in March, through June. The Galaxy A series microsite has also gone live in India.

Furthermore, a notice on the Samsung Members app has already revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A-Series is all set to launch in India on February 28. It remains to be seen if Samsung launches both the phones, or decides to only launch only one at the event, and launch the other at a later date in the Indian market.

The new range could take on the competitive models by Asus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the more premium of the two, with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup. The Galaxy A30, on the other hand, sports a dual camera setup and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, an octa-core processor, a 25-megapixel front camera, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The triple camera setup houses one 25-megapixel sensor, another 5-megapixel sensor, and a last 8-megapixel sensor. It comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. Inbuilt storage is offered in 64GB and 128GB options, with expansion of memory via a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with the same display, an octa-core processor, a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, and a similar 4,000mAh battery. It features only a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor as well. It packs 3GB and 4GB RAM options, and inbuilt storage is offered at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

Display6.40-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
OnePlus 5G Prototype With Snapdragon 855 Showcased at MWC 2019, but There Isn't Much to See
Samsung Galaxy S10
