Samsung Galaxy A30 Software Update Brings 'Improved Stability' to Earphones Sound and More

, 08 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy A30 Software Update Brings 'Improved Stability' to Earphones Sound and More

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India is Rs. 16,990

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy A30 is receiving the new software update over-the-air

The Galaxy A30 update is around 430MB in size

The update brings 'improved stability' to earphones sound

Samsung Galaxy A30 has started receiving a new software update in India that brings new features and security fixes. Alongside fixing various security loopholes, the latest software update is said to improve the earphones sound output on the Galaxy A30. The update also includes the April security patch for the Galaxy A30. The new security patch was released by Google for Pixel models last week, and it was earlier rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as well.

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with build number A305FDDU1ASC6. According to the official changelog, the update brings the April 2019 security patch that was released initially for Pixel phones last week and most recently debuted on the Galaxy Note 8 as well. The new software version is also said to bring "improved stability" for earphones sound output. Furthermore, the changelog shows that the update includes various stability improvements and bug fixes.

Sized at around 430MB, the new software update for the Galaxy A30 is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package. You can check its availability on your handset by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

SamMobile first reported the new software update for the Samsung Galaxy A30. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the rollout. The changelog can be seen in the screenshot below:

samsung galaxy a30 software update april security patch gadgets 360 Samsung Galaxy A30Samsung Galaxy A30 receives software update carrying April 2019 security patch and more

 

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India is Rs. 16,990. The phone is available in Red, Blue, and Black colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A30 runs Android Pie with One UI on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with lone 4GB RAM option.

 

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A30 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor at the front along with a fixed-focus f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid Super AMOLED display
  • Up-to-date software
  • Solid battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Weak speaker
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t easily accessible
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Processor not competitive enough at the price
  • Sluggish face recognition
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A30 review
Display6.40-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android Pie Update Rollout Reportedly Begins
Samsung Galaxy A30 Software Update Brings 'Improved Stability' to Earphones Sound and More
Honor 9i
