Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report

The latest update for Samsung Galaxy A30 brings software version A305FDDU4BTB3.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 February 2020 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy A30 was launched in India back in February last year with Android Pie

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 Android 10 update is sized at around 1.5GB
  • The update brings improved Digital Wellbeing
  • Samsung Galaxy A30 update comes without screen recording feature

Samsung Galaxy A30 has started receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 in India, according to a media report. The update is reportedly designed with some optimisations and carries the February 2020 Android security patch. The Galaxy A30 was due to receive the Android 10 update in January, though the company appears to have delayed the rollout. The smartphone was launched in India back in February last year with an initial One UI version based on Android Pie. In the recent past, Samsung also brought some Android security patches to the Galaxy A30.

The Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy A30 carries software version A305FDDU4BTB3, reports SamMobile. The update is said to have omitted some of the preloaded features, including the built-in screen recorder. However, core Android 10 features such as a system-wide Dark mode and improved Digital Wellbeing are apparently provided through the latest version.

The changelog provided by the Samsung-focussed blog has also highlighted the presence of the February 2020 security patch. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A30's Android 10 update is sized at around 1.5GB.

It is safe to expect that the new software version would take some time to reach all Galaxy A30 users in the country. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for clarity on the rollout and will update this space as and when it responds.

Having said that, you can check the arrival of the Android 10 update on your Samsung Galaxy A30 by going through Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The roadmap posted by Samsung on its Members app in November showed that the Android 10 update would reach the Galaxy A30 in January. The smartphone was up until now running Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid Super AMOLED display
  • Up-to-date software
  • Solid battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Weak speaker
  • Fingerprint sensor isn’t easily accessible
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Processor not competitive enough at the price
  • Sluggish face recognition
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A30 review
Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A30, Android 10, One UI 2, Samsung India, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Third of Global Smartphones Sold in 2019 Had Hardware Security Embedded: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  5. Realme Schedules Online Launch Event for Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Millions of Social Media Users in India Set to Lose Their Anonymity
  8. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  10. Realme 6 Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Reveals MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Unveils 45W Car Charger, Two 25W Power Banks; No Word on a Release Date
  2. Snapchat Spotted Testing a Major New Redesign Aimed at Simplifying the App for New Users: Report
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled
  4. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid That Buzzed Earth Was Travelling With Its Own Moon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
  6. Third of Global Smartphones Sold in 2019 Had Hardware Security Embedded: Counterpoint
  7. Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, Buys Los Angeles-Area Estate for a Record $165 Million
  8. Google Seals $2.6-Billion Buyout of Looker After UK Green Light
  9. CIA Spied on India, Pakistan, Others Through Secretly-Owned Swiss Encryption Firm: Report
  10. Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.