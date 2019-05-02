Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30 are becoming cheaper in India. Samsung has reduced the prices of the three Galaxy A-series phones in the country, the South Korean company revealed in a press note. The revised prices are now listed on the company's online shop, Amazon, brick-and-mortar stores in the country. Tata Cliq, Croma, and Paytm Mall are also showing updated prices for some models. The Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 were launched in the country in March, whereas the Galaxy A20 arrived last month. This is the first official price cut for all three smartphones.

As per the listings on Samsung Online Shop and Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy A10 price in India now starts at Rs. 7,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,490. The Samsung Galaxy A20 price has now been revised to Rs. 11,490, down from Rs. 12,490, whereas the Galaxy A30 can be purchased for as low as Rs. 15,490. The Galaxy A30 was earlier retailing at Rs. 16,990, showing a price cut of Rs. 1,500. It is important to note here the revised prices of Galaxy A-series phones are only visible on Samsung Online Shop at the checkout stage right now. Established Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, also confirmed the updated pricing on Twitter, saying they were applicable at offline stores at well.

The new prices of the Galaxy A-series phones come just a day after Samsung's Galaxy A70 went on sale in the country. Apart from the brand-new Galaxy A70, the Galaxy A50 is the only smartphone to not see a price correction. Samsung seems to have reduced the prices in light of the recent smartphone launches from Xiaomi and Realme in the country.

To recall, Samsung had introduced the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 smartphones in March in India. Whereas, the Galaxy A20 made its debut in April. Samsung Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, 4GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone also comes with a dual rear camera setup on the back and 5-megapixel front shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A20, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) screen, octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. The phone also includes a dual rear camera setup on the back and an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A10 packs a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen, octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 3,400mAh battery. Additionally, there is a 13-megapixel single shooter on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

