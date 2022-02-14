Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G may sport 4GB RAM and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 February 2022 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Collegedunia/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Samsung Galaxy A23 may have a similar design to Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 launch could be imminent
  • Geekbench listing is for Samsung SM-A235F smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G renders surfaced online earlier this week

Samsung Galaxy A23 is reportedly under development. The 4G-enabled smartphone was allegedly spotted on a Geekbench listing, suggesting that it may launch sometime soon. Samsung Galaxy A23 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Apart from the information gathered through Geekbench, not much else is known about the smartphone. Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G's renders surfaced online. It is being speculated that the 4G version of the smartphone will also sport the same design.

A Geekbench listing for a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A235F was recently spotted by MySmartPrice. The report speculates that the listing could be of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 4G. The listing shows that the smartphone scored 383 points and 1,618 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively. Furthermore, it shows that the Samsung smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor from Qualcomm. The report mentions the processor could likely be the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The processor could be mated to 4GB of RAM and the smartphone could boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Earlier this week, a few renders of the Galaxy A23 5G surfaced online. It is being speculated that the 4G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a similar design to Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The renders show a camera bump that houses a quad rear camera setup. At the front, it is shown with a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch along with thick bezels on all three sides and a thick chin.

The renders also show that the left spine will only house the SIM tray. On the right, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is shown with a fingerprint sensor that doubles up as a power button, as well as the volume rocker. The bottom of the smartphone will reportedly house a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
