Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G launch may be around the corner as the phone has appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) website. The new Samsung phone seems to be an affordable model in the Galaxy A-series. The Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G may just be a rebranded variant of the Japanese version of the Galaxy A22 5G. Separately, Samsung is rumoured to have plans to launch the Galaxy M33 5G in India next month. The new model is already a part of the rumour mill and is said to currently be in production in the country. The South Korean company is also reported to have the Samsung Galaxy A23 in the works, with a 50-megapixel SK Hynix primary camera. It could debut sometime later this year in both 4G and 5G options.

The Bluetooth SIG has listed the Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G with a model number SC-56B, as reported by MySmartPrice. The same model number is already associated with the Japanese variant of the Galaxy A22 5G that debuted back in October 2020. It was completely different from the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India and other markets last year.

Although the Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't provide any detailed information about the Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G, it does show that the phone comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The site also includes January 21 as the publish date. This suggests that the phone is currently at its development stage.

Having said that, the listed model number of the Samsung Galaxy A22e 5G suggests that it could be identical to Japan's Galaxy A22 5G model.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in Japan came with a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) PLS display, octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone also included a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It packed a 4,000mAh battery and included connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

In addition to the Galaxy A22e 5G, Samsung seems to be working on the Galaxy M33 5G. Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted to indicate that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G would launch in India by the end of February.

Samsung reportedly started the production of the Galaxy M33 5G just earlier this week. The phone also purportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Further, it purportedly surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench with the model number SM-M336BU. The Geekbench listing also suggested the presence of Exynos 1200 SoC on the phone.

Other specifications of the Galaxy M33 5G may include a 6,000mAh battery and at least 6GB RAM. The phone could also come with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Additionally, South Korea's TheElec reports that Samsung is procuring new 50-megapixel camera sensors from SK Hynix. These new sensors are said to be initially available on the Samsung Galaxy A23 this year.

Image sensors from SK Hynix started to appear on Samsung phones in 2019, with low-end selfie camera sensors featuring on the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series models. The company also last year reportedly supplied the 13-megapixel camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy A23 is said to have optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside the new 50-megapixel camera sensor. This would also be accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter as well as two 2-megapixel sensors — one for macro and the other one for bokeh effects.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuted with a quad rear camera setup that carried a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors.

The Elec suggests that Samsung could bring the Galaxy A23 in both 4G and 5G options. Further, the company is said to ship 17.1 million units of the 4G Galaxy A23 variant and 12.6 million units of its 5G version. The 4G option could debut in the first quarter of this year, while the 5G variant may launch in the second half.

A previous report suggested that the Galaxy A23 would come with a 5,000mAh battery.