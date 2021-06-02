Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G models are reported to be in the works. The phones are anticipated to launch soon globally and now the company's Russia website has made live the support page of Samsung Galaxy A22 4G model. This hints at an imminent launch in the Russian market. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G renders and specifications have also leaked in the past, and the 4G variant was recently spotted on Geekbench as well.

The official Samsung Russian website has listed Samsung Galaxy A22 4G with model number SM-A22FN/DSN. Spotted first by MySmartPrice, this is same model number that has been listed on multiple certification sites such as FCC, BIS, and TUV Rheinland. The support page offers no details on specifications or design of Samsung Galaxy A22, but hints that the official launch may not be too far.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G was spotted on Geekbench site with the same model number as listed on the support page. It is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, pack 6GB of RAM, and run on Android 11 OS. Past leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy A22 4G may feature a 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Leaked renders claim the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G may have a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom. It is tipped to feature a square-shaped camera module just like the 5G model, but it houses four sensors instead of three. This setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone is reported to have a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. On the 4G variant, an in-display fingerprint sensor is also seen.

Samsung has made no announcements regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A22 series.

