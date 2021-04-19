Samsung Galaxy A22 has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and an HTML5 test listing. The BIS listing suggests that the smartphone will be launched in India soon. Reports suggest that the handset will make its debut in 4G as well as 5G variants in the second half of 2021. Last month, the camera specifications of the smartphone surfaced online revealing that the handset may carry a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A22 carries the model number SM-A225F in both the listings. The HTML5 test listing suggests that the phone may run on Android 11. This is the same model number previously associated with the 4G variant of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. It was earlier reported that a 5G variant of the phone was also in the works. Both 4G and 5G variants of the phone are expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this year, another report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A22 may come equipped with a quad rear camera setup that is likely to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is also said to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera. This is identical to the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A21s that was launched in May last year.

The report also claimed that the front camera module of the Samsung Galaxy A22 may be produced by Coasia and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which are said to have developed the camera modules for the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 models as well. Samsung Electro-Mechanics reportedly supplied camera modules only for Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series phones earlier.

