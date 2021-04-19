Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A22 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 may be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 April 2021 14:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 may come with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 may feature a 13-megapixel front camera
  • The smartphone is said to pack a 48-megapixel rear camera
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 will reportedly run on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A22 has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and an HTML5 test listing. The BIS listing suggests that the smartphone will be launched in India soon. Reports suggest that the handset will make its debut in 4G as well as 5G variants in the second half of 2021. Last month, the camera specifications of the smartphone surfaced online revealing that the handset may carry a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A22 carries the model number SM-A225F in both the listings. The HTML5 test listing suggests that the phone may run on Android 11. This is the same model number previously associated with the 4G variant of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. It was earlier reported that a 5G variant of the phone was also in the works. Both 4G and 5G variants of the phone are expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this year, another report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A22 may come equipped with a quad rear camera setup that is likely to include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is also said to feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera. This is identical to the camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A21s that was launched in May last year.

The report also claimed that the front camera module of the Samsung Galaxy A22 may be produced by Coasia and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which are said to have developed the camera modules for the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 models as well. Samsung Electro-Mechanics reportedly supplied camera modules only for Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series phones earlier.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Event on Tuesday: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirPods, and More Expected

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by a Hacker
  2. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  3. Redmi 10 Series, Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. LG Announces Android 11 Update Rollout Roadmap for 6 Smartphones
  5. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Google Doodle Honours Russian Surgeon Vera Gedroits. All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  8. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Get Bug-Fixing Android 11 Update
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Discovered in New Mexico Gets a New Name
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
  3. Apple Event on Tuesday: New iPad Pro, iMac, AirPods, and More Expected
  4. Infinix Hot 10 Play With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazon Kindle E-Readers Can Now Add Current Book as Lock Screen
  6. NASA Prepares Ingenuity Helicopter for Historic Flight on Mars
  7. WhatsApp Pink Scam in Circulation, a Fake App That Could Steal User Data and Gain Access to Phones
  8. Realme Q3 Series Launch on April 22, Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  9. Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web
  10. Vera Gedroits' 151st Birth Anniversary Commemorated in Google Doodle. All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com