Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders

Samsung Galaxy A22 purported case renders are claimed to be sourced from a third-party manufacturer.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 April 2021 12:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Sudhanshu1414

Samsung Galaxy A22 appears to have a square-shaped camera module at the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 purported case renders have been leaked on Twitter
  • The Samsung phone seems to have a waterdrop-style display notch
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 is rumoured to have 4G and 5G options

Samsung Galaxy A22 purported case renders have surfaced on the Web to suggest the design of the rumoured phone. The renders indicate the front and back of the Galaxy A22 and hint at the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a triple rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A22 also appears to have a waterdrop-style display notch design. Although the company has not provided any official details, the rumour mill has suggested that the Galaxy A22 could come in 4G and 5G variants. The smartphone is also speculated to have four different colour options to choose from.

Tipster Sudhanshu has tweeted the renders suggesting the design of the Samsung Galaxy A22. The purported renders are claimed to be sourced from a third-party case maker.

As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy A22 seems to have a square-shaped camera module at the back, with three sensors and one tiny hole that is likely to accommodate an LED flash. Some previous reports, however, suggested a quad rear camera setup on the smartphone.

The back of the Galaxy A22 also appears to have a finish at the back that is quite identical to the one we saw on the Samsung Galaxy M62 earlier.

Apart from its back, the Samsung Galaxy A22 seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a volume rocker on one of its sides. There is also a noise cancellation microphone on the top and elements namely a loudspeaker grill, USB port, primary microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

The case renders also suggest that the phone has the waterdrop-style display notch. However, it is important to note that we couldn't make a clear judgement whether the phone has the notch or a hole-punch placement from the case that appeared in the render as it doesn't have any cutouts or curves to confirm the design.

Samsung has not yet provided any confirmation on the existence of the Galaxy A22. However, the rumour mill has details since January 2020. The smartphone is said to be in the works with a model number SM-A225F and is speculated to debut in the second half of 2021 — sometime in June particularly.

Apart from other markets, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is likely to come to India soon as it was allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site recently.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  4. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  5. Grofers CEO Says 600,000 Users Readied Carts for Checkout Fearing Lockdown
  6. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  8. iPad Pro With Apple’s M1 SoC and 5G Connectivity Launched
  9. Apple AirTags With UWB Tech Launched to Help Keep a Track of Your Devices
  10. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirTags Trackers Can Be Found Using NFC-Enabled Android and iOS Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  3. Apple AirTags Trackers With UWB Tech Launched, iPhone 12 Series Gets New Purple Colour
  4. Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month
  5. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  6. Facebook Messenger Users Hit by Scammers in Over 80 Countries: Report
  7. Vivo Phones With Model Numbers V2066A and V2069A Spotted on TENAA Certification Site, Specifications Tipped
  8. Poco M2 Reloaded Will Be Unveiled Through Tweets, No Virtual Event Planned Due to Pandemic
  9. Grofers CEO Says Lockdown Fears on Tuesday Drove Spike in Carts for Grocery Delivery
  10. Twitter Expands Engineering Team in India, Hiring for Several Positions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com