Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has allegedly been spotted in a Geekbench listing that suggests the phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It shared a couple more possible specification details about the upcoming rumoured phone. Galaxy A22 has been popping up in leaks and certifications suggesting the phone could be launched soon, and it is expected to hit the shelves in India as well. Past leaks and rumours have hinted that Samsung will offer a 4G and a 5G version of the Galaxy A22. Additionally, renders of the Galaxy A22 have also surfaced online showing a triple rear camera setup and more.

A Samsung phone with model number SM-A226B has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website and it shows some of the specifications that can be expected from this phone. It comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (MT6833V). It is listed with 6GB of RAM. This model number is believed to belong to Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The phone scored 562 in single-core and 1,755 in multi-core tests.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by SamMobile. Gadgets 360 could not independently verify it.

Additionally, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy A22 were shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) via Voice showing a notched display, triple rear cameras, 3.5mm audio jack, and a thick chin bezel. The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display and measure 167.2x76.4x8.7mm. The renders were first spotted by MySmartPrice. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify them since the Voice website is undergoing changes.

Samsung Galaxy A22 has been in the news for quite some time now dating back to January of last year when Samsung reportedly trademarked nine Galaxy A series phones, Galaxy A22 being one of them. Then in December of last year, a 5G variant of the Galaxy A22 was expected to launch in the second half of 2021 for KRW 2,00,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300). In March this year, it was tipped that Galaxy A22 will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations as well as four colour options including Grey, Light Green, Purple, and White.

In the same month, the phone was tipped to carry a 48-megapixel main camera on the back, along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, the phone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. More recently, the phone was allegedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing hinting at an Indian launch. The design of the Galaxy A22 was recently leaked by purported case renders showing a notched display and a quad rear camera setup.

Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A22 and it is unclear when the phone will break cover.

