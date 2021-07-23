Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G carries a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2021 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will go on sale starting today

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes in two distinct variants
  • The Samsung phone features a 90Hz display
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was launched in India on Friday as the company's newest 5G smartphone. The Samsung smartphone comes with triple rear cameras and has a 90Hz display. It uses a waterdrop-style display notch for the front camera. Other key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G include up to 8GB RAM, 48-megapixel primary camera, and Dolby Atmos audio via wired and wireless headsets. You'll also get 11 5G bands for a faster connectivity experience upon the release of 5G networks in the country. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuted last month in Europe alongside the Galaxy A22 4G. It competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, and the iQoo Z3.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India, availability details

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version that is priced at Rs. 21,999. It comes in Grey, Mint, and Violet colours and will be available for purchase in the country through various retail stores starting today (July 25). The phone will also go on sale via Samsung.com and leading online portals from midnight tonight.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G include a 1,500 cashback for HDFC Bank card holders and EMI options via various banking and NBFC partners.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was originally launched in Europe at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the 4GB + 128GB storage model at EUR 249 (Rs. 21,800).

Last month, Samsung brought the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22 to India with distinct specifications and a price tag of Rs. 18,499.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A22 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone carries the triple rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A22 5G that supports 15W charging. Besides, the phone measures 167.2x76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

