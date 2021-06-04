Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy 4G budget-friendly smartphones were launched in the European market on Friday, June 4 as the latest models in the Galaxy A-series. The two phones have quite a few differences in terms of specifications, which is somewhat unusual for 5G and 4G variants of a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G carries a triple rear camera setup while the Galaxy A22 gets a quad rear camera setup. The 5G model has a slightly larger display and is offered in a higher RAM capacity as well.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22: Price

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the base model that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The phone is also offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations, but pricing for those has not been shared yet. The smartphone will go on sale in the European market from July in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

The 4G Samsung Galaxy A22 is offered in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The pricing and availability of the 4G model have not been shared yet. The phone will be offered in Black, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

As of now, Samsung has not shared details about the international availability of the two models.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, which is believed to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 167.2x76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core SoC said to be a MediaTek Helio G80. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad-rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung Galaxy A22 has the same 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 159.3x73.6x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.