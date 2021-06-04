Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 90Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 90Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G are powered by unnamed octa-core SoCs.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 June 2021 12:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 90Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G variants have notched displays

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,300)
  • Samsung has not shared pricing of the 4G model yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has 5,000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy 4G budget-friendly smartphones were launched in the European market on Friday, June 4 as the latest models in the Galaxy A-series. The two phones have quite a few differences in terms of specifications, which is somewhat unusual for 5G and 4G variants of a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G carries a triple rear camera setup while the Galaxy A22 gets a quad rear camera setup. The 5G model has a slightly larger display and is offered in a higher RAM capacity as well.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22: Price

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G starts at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the base model that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,100). The phone is also offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations, but pricing for those has not been shared yet. The smartphone will go on sale in the European market from July in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

The 4G Samsung Galaxy A22 is offered in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The pricing and availability of the 4G model have not been shared yet. The phone will be offered in Black, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

As of now, Samsung has not shared details about the international availability of the two models.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, which is believed to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 167.2x76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core SoC said to be a MediaTek Helio G80. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad-rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G carries a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung Galaxy A22 has the same 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 159.3x73.6x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Loki, Black Widow Trailers Tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Two Chapters

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 90Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  3. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. Facebook F8: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
  8. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
  9. Realme GT 5G Global Debut in June, Plans for Affordable 5G Phone Revealed
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2021: Analyst Says Next-Gen MacBook Pro Models Incoming, Spotted on Regulatory Database Ahead of Launch
  2. Waymo One Partners With Google Maps to Offer Autonomous Rides
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22 4G With 90Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Loki, Black Widow Trailers Tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Two Chapters
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2: Report
  6. Facebook Ready to Commit to Clear Advertisement Data Access for Partners: French Watchdog
  7. Tesla's China Orders Halved in May Amidst Increased Government Scrutiny: Report
  8. Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earphones With 12mm Dynamic Drivers, Hands-Free Google Assistant Launched
  9. Ransomware Attacks to Get Similar Priority as Terrorism in US, Official Says
  10. Money Heist Season 5 First Look Photos Tease the End of the Spanish Hit Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com