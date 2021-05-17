Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launch Expected Soon as It Receives Bluetooth Certification

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is likely to come in five distinct variants.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 May 2021 17:05 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is speculated to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG site
  • The Samsung phone listed with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications may include a full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch can be expected soon as the phone received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) on Monday. The smartphone has so far been a part of the rumour mill and is speculated to come in 4G and 5G models. Both models are expected to have a similar list of specifications, though with distinct chipsets to offer different network capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy A22 is rumoured to have a waterdrop-style display notch and a triple rear camera setup. Samsung is also expected to use the same design language that it offered with the Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy A52 recently.

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in five distinct variants, with model numbers SM-A226B-DS, SM-A226B-DSN, SM-A226B, SM-A226BR-DSN, and SM-A226BR-N. These could be associated with the models coming to different regions. The listing, which was initially reported by tipster Mukul Sharma, also suggests support for Bluetooth v5.0 with the Galaxy A22 5G. The listing does not provide any further details about the smartphone.

Nevertheless, some renders allegedly related to the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G surfaced online recently, suggesting that its design could be very similar to what we have seen on the Galaxy A32. The leaked renders also suggested that the new Samsung phone could come in Black, Green, Purple, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

In addition to the renders, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications also surfaced online a few days ago. The phone is said to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and come with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery and include 15W fast charging support. Further, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to weigh 205 grams and measure 9mm in thickness.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is also speculated to come as the Galaxy F22 in some markets. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the development of both smartphones.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
