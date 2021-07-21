Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Date Set for July 23: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India is rumoured to start at Rs. 19,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2021 17:12 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was launched in Europe last month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch has been confirmed on Twitter
  • The Samsung phone comes with triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India was leaked recently

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch date is set for July 23, the South Korean company revealed on Wednesday. The Samsung phone debuted alongside the Galaxy A22 4G model in Europe last month. It comes with features such as triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G also comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Late last month, Samsung brought the 4G LTE variant of the Galaxy A22 to the Indian market with a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

The official Samsung India account on Twitter announced the launch date of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. Without providing any concrete details, the company teased that the phone would be announced in the country on Friday, July 23.

 

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India (expected)

Although Samsung has not yet provided the exact details, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India was recently reported to start at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone could also come in an 8GB + 128GB storage option that is expected to be available at Rs. 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuted in Europe at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,100) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the 4GB + 128GB storage model at EUR 249 (Rs. 21,900). The phone was also listed in 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with the same 128GB storage, but their pricing details weren't announced officially. Moreover, it comes in Grey, Mint, Violet, and White colours.

Last month, Samsung Galaxy A22 was launched in India at Rs. 18,499 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC (likely to be MediaTek Dimensity 700), along with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G measures 167.2x76.4x9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Comments

