Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench; 5G Variant Allegedly Reaches on FCC

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has purportedly appeared on Geekbench through listings.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 May 2021 17:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench; 5G Variant Allegedly Reaches on FCC

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G variants both recently surfaced on many certification sites

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 launch may be imminent
  • Geekbench shows 6GB of RAM on the Galaxy A22 4G
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G purportedly appears on FCC site with 15W charging

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications have been suggested through benchmark website Geekbench. The smartphone that appears on the listing is seen to have a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC on board. Separately, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has allegedly surfaced on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site with some details. The phone recently surfaced on hardware certification sites including Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), and TUV Rheinland. The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 also purportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in April.

Initially reported by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has surfaced on the Geekbench site with a model number SM-A225F. This model number previously appeared on the BIS site. Last month, the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 also purportedly surfaced on the Geekbench site with some details.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications (expected)

There are multiple entries of the same SM-A225F model number that is so far associated with the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G. The listings show that the phone runs on Android 11 and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 (MT6769V/CT) SoC. This corroborates a recent report. The Galaxy A22 4G also appears to have at least 6GB of RAM, as per the details available on the benchmark site.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G are not available on the Geekbench listings. However, the phone was recently reported online with a 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications (expected)

In addition to the Galaxy A22 4G, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is said to have been spotted on the US FCC site with a model number SM-A226B. 91Mobiles has reported the purported details available on the certification site tips the phone is listed with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging. It is also said to have dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and dual-SIM support.

Earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site in five distinct variants and with Bluetooth v5.0. The smartphone is also speculated to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Official details about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and Galaxy A22 5G are yet to be revealed. The rumour mill also initially suggested the launch sometime in the second half of 2021. However, given the number of leaks in the recent past, both phones are likely to debut anytime soon.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A22 4G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Team Up With Stellantis to Make Car Connectivity Tech
