Samsung Galaxy A21s Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Rumoured May-End Availability

Samsung Galaxy A21s is reported to be priced at around EUR 200.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 May 2020 18:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21s is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s is tipped to feature 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display
  • Renders suggest an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back
  • Samsung Galaxy A21s is reported to support NFC

Samsung Galaxy A21s has leaked on several occasions in the past, and now a fresh leak brings multiple renders that suggest colour options and design details. The price of the Galaxy A21s has also been tipped, alongside its possible availability details. The leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A21s may carry a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top-left corner of the screen. There will be four cameras at the back alongside a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price, availability (expected)

According to a report by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy A21s will be priced starting at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,200) or EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 17,100). The storage models are said start at 32GB, and availability is expected sometime around end of this month itself. The publication has also shared multiple renders of the phone in white, black, and blue colours. The leaked renders show a gradient back panel finish and volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the screen. The four cameras at the back are placed in an L-shaped manner inside a rectangular-shaped camera module positioned in the top-left corner of the back panel.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Alleged Promo Video Surfaces Online

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is tipped to run on Android 10 and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS TFT display. It is reported to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage options may include 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand storage further using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A21 With 4,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched:

The quad camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A21s is expected to include a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture. The specifications of the other two sensors are not known. Up front, the phone may house a 13-megapixel selfie camera inside the display cutout.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is reported to pack a large 5,000mAh battery, and connectivity options are said to include headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, USB port, and NFC. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is said to lack 5G support, and may feature a rear fingerprint sensor. It is also tipped to be 8.9mm thick, and weigh about 191 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor 2GHz
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A21s Renders, Samsung
