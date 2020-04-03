Samsung Galaxy A21s, a rumoured upcoming smartphone from Samsung, has been reportedly spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows some specifications of the phone like an octa-core processor and the version of Android it runs. It also states the Galaxy A21s will have 3GB of RAM or at least that will be the case for one of its variants. The model number listed on Geekbench has been previously spotted in a SafetyKorea and Naviglon listings as well that suggested the phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery.

The alleged Geekbench listing for the Galaxy A21s was first spotted by Gizmochina. It was uploaded on April 1 and shows a single-core score of 183 and a multi-core score of 1074. It also states that the phone will be powered by the Exynos 850 chipset and have 3GB of RAM. The Exynos 850 has not been announced as of yet but the listing shows it has eight cores with a base frequency of 2.00GHz. The Galaxy A21s is also listed to run Android 10.

The existence of the Samsung Galaxy A21s was first reported by Sammobile and the publication shared that the phone has the model number SM-A217F. That report suggested that the Galaxy A21s will come with a 2-megapixel macro camera and two storage variants, 32GB and 64GB. The phone is expected to come in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour variants.

Talking about the previous listings, SafetyKorea showed images and dimensions of the battery for the Galaxy A21s. The battery capacity was mentioned in the Naviglon listing as 5,000mAh.