Samsung Galaxy A21 Specifications Tipped Through Multiple Geekbench Listings

Geekbench site appears to have a total of three listings carrying the details of Samsung Galaxy A21.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 March 2020 18:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21 Specifications Tipped Through Multiple Geekbench Listings

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A21 is rumoured to come with an Infinity-O Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A21 has purportedly surfaced with model number SM-A215U
  • Geekbench site has multiple listings of new Samsung phone
  • Samsung Galaxy A21 appears to have MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A21, one of the rumoured Galaxy A-series models by the South Korean company, has purportedly surfaced on Geekbench with a model number SM-A215U. There are multiple listings on the benchmark website to suggest the key specifications of the Samsung phone. The new development comes just days after an alleged render of the Galaxy A21 emerged online. The render suggested quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display on the new smartphone. Some case renders of the Galaxy A21 also leaked on the Web.

The Geekbench site has a total of three benchmark listings carrying details of a Samsung phone with the model number SM-A215U. This is believed to be of the Samsung Galaxy A21.

Technology blog MySmartPrice reported the initial emergence of the Galaxy A21 on the Geekbench site. However, Gadgets 360 was able to find the three different listings showing the reported SM-A215U model.

Samsung Galaxy A21 specifications (expected)

All three listings on the Geekbench site have March 12 as the upload date. There are also specifications that suggest the hardware of the Galaxy A21. The listings show that the phone runs Android 10 and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765V) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

There are also slightly distinct performance results. One listing on the Geekbench site shows a single-core score of 782 and a multi-core score of 3,996, while another listing suggests a single-core score of 792 and a multi-core score of 3,972. The third listing on the site shows that the phone has received 781 points in the single-core test and 4,102 points in the multi-core test.

samsung galaxy a21 benchmark listings geekbench Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A21 supposedly surfaced on three Geekbench listings with same SM-A215U model number
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

If we look at the previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy A21 would feature an Infinity-O Display (company speak for the hole-punch design) and include a quad rear camera setup -- along with dual-LED flash. The phone is also said to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Some early rumours mentioned the presence of an Exynos 7904 SoC, though the Geekbench listings suggest the entry-level MediaTek chip. Further, the phone would come with at least 64GB of onboard storage and include a microSD card slot.

In December, some leaked case renders of the Galaxy A21 also surfaced online that suggested an Infinity-V Display instead of the Infinity-O Display. The renders also hinted at a triple rear camera setup, though recent rumours suggested four cameras at the back.

Gadgets 360 hasn't been able to independently verify any of the rumours and leaks pertaining to the Samsung Galaxy A21. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

Comments

