Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With Exynos 7884B SoC, Single Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple has a notched display that houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 August 2021 12:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With Exynos 7884B SoC, Single Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple could be exclusive to Japan
  • The phone is backed by a 3,600mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple features a 5.8-inch display

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple SCV49 has launched in Japan and is quite different from the Galaxy A21 that launched globally in April last year. The Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple comes with a notched display instead of a hole-punch cutout. The phone is also powered by an Exynos SoC and comes with a single-rear camera. The phone has thick bezels all around and is offered in two colours. There is only one configuration available for the Galaxy A21 Simple.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple price

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is priced at JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and is offered in Black and White colours. The phone will go on sale in Japan starting September 9. As of now, there is no information on the international availability of the Galaxy A21 Simple.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple runs Android 11 and features a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display with 16.77 million colours. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC and comes with 3GB of RAM. It is offered with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, there is a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back of the Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple. In the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a notch. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is no fingerprint scanner but the phone comes with face unlock feature.

Samsung has packed a 3,600mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple, which is said to deliver a standby time of about 560 hours. There is no mention of fast charging. The phone has a water resistant build as well. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy A21 Simple measures 150x71x8.4mm and weighs 159 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple

Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 7884B
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3600mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With Exynos 7884B SoC, Single Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
