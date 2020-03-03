Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A21 Alleged Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy A21 will reportedly come with an Infinity-O display, with the camera cutout placed on the top left of the screen.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 3 March 2020 20:26 IST
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A21 is touted to be a budget to mid-range smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A21 is expected to launch soon
  • Galaxy A21 will be very similar to the Galaxy A11, leak suggests
  • Earlier reports have said that Galaxy A21 might have a macro shooter

Samsung Galaxy A21, touted to be a budget to mid-range smartphone, is said to come with four rear cameras, a hole-punch front panel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a new report suggests. The Samsung Galaxy A21 will also sport an Infinity-O display up front, with the camera cutout on the top left of the screen. An alleged render of the phone, which will succeed the company's Galaxy S20, has also surfaced online.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will have four cameras on the back. Earlier reports have suggested that the phone might include a macro camera that will allow users to take super close-up shots.

The report further said that the Galaxy A21 will include a dual-LED flash on the right side of the camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, all of which can be seen the render shared by Android Headlines.

The presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is a slightly surprising development in 2020, as more and more manufacturer are going for in-display fingerprint scanners, even in rather affordable phones.

Additionally, from what we can see in the render, Samsung Galaxy A21 will probably come with a large chin on the bottom of the display.

Other specifications show the phone are said to include Exynos 7904 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, and a microSD slot.

The Galaxy A21 and the Galaxy A11 are Samsung's two highly anticipated devices, especially among the consumers who don't want to spend too much on their smartphone purchase. There is no word on when Samsung plans to unveil these but we hope to hear from the company soon.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A21, Samsung Galaxy A21 specifications
