Samsung Galaxy A20s is next in line to receive Android 10 update following the Galaxy A20. The Galaxy A20s Android 10 update has reportedly started rolling out in select markets and is expected to reach more regions in the coming weeks. The phone gets One UI 2.0 with the latest update, along with the March 1 Android security patch. To recall, the Galaxy A20s launched in September last year with Android 9 Pie the Android 10 update comes about seven months later.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A20s Android 10 update has been rolled out with firmware version A207FXXU2BTD7, which brings a lot of new changes and features. However, it should be noted that the update has been rolled out in Russia, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. Along with the March 1 security patch, the update One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 along with an improved Dark Mode, updated app icons and colours, full screen gestures, one-handed mode, and Digital Wellbeing, along with a couple other changes.

The report states that the update is 1.3GB in size. If you want to check whether or not the update has reached you, go to Settings on your phone, tap on Software update, and you should see the update here. If not, then you'll have to wait for Samsung to roll it out in your region.

Notably, the update went live for the Galaxy A20s along with the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20e series in late April, but only for a handful of markets, according to SamMobile. Further, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to get the One UI 2.1 update while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite started receiving it early last month. The Galaxy A51 was the latest phone to receive the One UI 2.1 update, but it looks like the Galaxy A20s, as well as the Galaxy A20 and the Galaxy A20e, will be stuck with One UI 2.