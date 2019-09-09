Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A20s Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 450 SoC, 8-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Samsung Galaxy A20s is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 13:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A20s Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 450 SoC, 8-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy A20s is expected to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s is said to pack 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage
  • It is tipped to pack 4,000mAh battery
  • The Galaxy A20s also has a triple camera setup at the back

Samsung revamped its Galaxy A series earlier this year and has been consistently launching new smartphones in the line-up. We have also seen multiple leaks regarding upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A series and one such device is the Galaxy A20s. This smartphone has previously been sighted on Bluetooth certification site as well as Chinese regulator TENAA. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A20s has surfaced online yet again with key specifications in tow that seemingly confirm some of the previous leaks.

The latest leak come from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. He says that the Galaxy A20s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 1520x720 pixels resolution. He also mentions that it will be an LCD panel, which is a little surprising considering that the Galaxy A20 sports an AMOLED panel.

The upcoming Galaxy A20s is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, the phone will reportedly come with a microSD card slot, capable of supporting up to 512GB.

The tipster also mentions that the triple camera setup on the Galaxy A20s will include a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Galaxy A20s is tipped to have an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. This also confirms the previous leak that suggested the presence of a triple camera setup.

Sudhanshu further adds that Galaxy A20s will pack a 4,000mAh battery and feature a MicroUSB port. Further, the tipster notes that the Galaxy A20s will support 15W fast charging. The device is said to measure 163.31 x 77.52 x 7.9 millimetres and will be available in Green, Black, and Red.

Samsung is scheduled to expand its Galaxy A series in India this week, so it is quite possible that we won't have to wait for long to see Galaxy A20s become official.

Samsung, Samsung GalaxyA20s
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 450 SoC, 8-Megapixel Selfie Camera
