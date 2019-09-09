Samsung revamped its Galaxy A series earlier this year and has been consistently launching new smartphones in the line-up. We have also seen multiple leaks regarding upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A series and one such device is the Galaxy A20s. This smartphone has previously been sighted on Bluetooth certification site as well as Chinese regulator TENAA. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A20s has surfaced online yet again with key specifications in tow that seemingly confirm some of the previous leaks.

The latest leak come from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. He says that the Galaxy A20s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 1520x720 pixels resolution. He also mentions that it will be an LCD panel, which is a little surprising considering that the Galaxy A20 sports an AMOLED panel.

#Samsung Galaxy A20s detailed specs-

Snapdragon 450

6.5" HD+ TFT display with 1520 x 720 with resolution

13MP (f/1.9) + 8MP (UW) + 5MP (Depth)

8MP (f/2.0)

4000mAh with 15W charging

4GB + 64GB

microSD slot, up to 512GB

Green, Black & Red color options

163.31 x 77.52 x 7.99 mm pic.twitter.com/42TXxKhOez — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 8, 2019

The upcoming Galaxy A20s is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, the phone will reportedly come with a microSD card slot, capable of supporting up to 512GB.

The tipster also mentions that the triple camera setup on the Galaxy A20s will include a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Galaxy A20s is tipped to have an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. This also confirms the previous leak that suggested the presence of a triple camera setup.

Sudhanshu further adds that Galaxy A20s will pack a 4,000mAh battery and feature a MicroUSB port. Further, the tipster notes that the Galaxy A20s will support 15W fast charging. The device is said to measure 163.31 x 77.52 x 7.9 millimetres and will be available in Green, Black, and Red.

Samsung is scheduled to expand its Galaxy A series in India this week, so it is quite possible that we won't have to wait for long to see Galaxy A20s become official.