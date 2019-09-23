Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20s global pricing and availability details are unclear right now.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 16:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in four colour options with a glossy finish

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A20s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display
  • It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support
  • The new Samsung phone sports an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A20s smartphone for the international markets. The global launch of the phone is taking place just days after the South Korean tech giant had introduced the phone in select South-East Asian countries like Malaysia and Philippines. As the name suggests, Samsung Galaxy A20s is a part of the company's A-series and it comes with features like triple rear cameras, an octa-core SoC, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. To recall, Samsung has also launched the S-variants of the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones last month.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India

Samsung hasn't revealed any pricing details for international markets, including India. However, since the phone's sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at RM 699 (roughly Rs. 12,000) in Malaysia, we have a decent idea of what to expect. The Galaxy A20s comes in black, blue, green, and red colour options with a glossy finish, but the availability of colour options might differ based on the market.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A20s runs Android 9 Pie, with One UI on top, and packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V display. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone features a triple card slot that can accommodate a microSD card of up to 512GB for storage expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also supports the Live Focus feature for adjusting the strength of bokeh effect.

Samsung's latest Galaxy A-series offering features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and also supports face unlock for authentication. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A20s include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. The phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It measures 163.3 x 77.5 x 8.0mm and tips the scales at 183 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A20s, Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
