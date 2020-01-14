Samsung Galaxy A20s has received a permanent price cut in India. The company has introduced a Rs. 1,000 price cut on its 3GB RAM option, while the 4GB RAM option will continue to retail at its original price. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A20s was launched in India last October and its key specifications include an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, and up to 64GB storage onboard.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India

The company has announced that theSamsung Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM + 323GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 10,999 in India. The original price of the model was Rs. 11,999, which means a price cut of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced. Samsung says that the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant will not see a price cut, and will continue to retail at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone is available through the Samsung India eShop, Samsung Opera House, and leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country. It is listed in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. The new price wasn't reflecting on Flipkart or Amazon at the time of writing, but the listings should get updated soon with the revised price.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A20s runs on Android 9 Pie, support s dual-SIM slots, features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V display, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Samsung has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy A20s that supports 15W fast charging.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There Besides, the phone measures 163.3x77.5x8.0mm and weighs 183 grams.

