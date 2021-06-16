Samsung Galaxy A20e is reportedly receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update is rolling out in Belgium and the Netherlands as of now. Along with the latest Android OS, the Galaxy A20e update is also bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. Expect the Samsung smartphone to receive many Android 11 features like low power mode, camera app, and more with the new update. Samsung Galaxy A02 is also reportedly getting the May 2021 Android security patch with an update.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is updating the Galaxy A20e with One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. This is the second major OS update for the smartphone as it was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and received an Android 10 update in April 2020. The publication reports that the Galaxy A20e will be receiving features like an updated design for the notification window and volume control, camera app, improved device maintenance, a low power mode, among others.

A report by SamMobile states that Samsung Galaxy A02 is getting the May 2021 Android security patch with an update in Russia. The security patch is bundled with more than four dozen fixes from Google and 14 fixes from Samsung. The Galaxy A02 was launched in January 2021 and came with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is yet to receive an Android 11 update.

The update for Galaxy A20e carries A202FXXU3CUE9 as its firmware version and is reportedly 1,960MB in size. The firmware version for Galaxy A02 is A022GDXU2AUF1 with no mention of the size of the update on the report. Keen users of the eligible smartphones can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software updates > Download and install. It is advised that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging.

