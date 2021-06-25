Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A20 update is bundled with the June 2021 Android security patch.

Samsung Galaxy A20 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched with Andoird 9, got Android 10 in 2020
  • The size of the update is not known as of now
  • Galaxy A20 received the update in Russia a couple of weeks ago

Samsung Galaxy A20 is reportedly receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in India. Alongside, the update is also bundled with the June 2021 Android security patch. Samsung rolled out the Android 11 update for the Galaxy A20 in Russia a couple of weeks ago. The smartphone was launched in India in April with Android 9 out-of-the-box and subsequently received a stable Android 10 update in 2020. This is expected to be the last major OS upgrade for the Galaxy A20.

SamMobile reported about the stable version of the One UI 3.1 update for the budget smartphone from Samsung. Although, not much information is available regarding the changelog for the Galaxy A20 update rolling out for Indian users. Going by the update that the Galaxy A20 users got in Russia, it can be expected that the Indian variant will also get a refreshed UI, updated stock apps, improved privacy and security, among more such Android 11 features. The update also gets auto-permissions reset, chat bubbles, and more.

The firmware version of the update is A205FXXUACUF3 but there's no word on the size of the update for the Galaxy A20. However, users of the smartphone should still update the phone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The update should start reaching all eligible smartphones soon but users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Samsung has been on an update spree and most of its devices have received the June 2021 Android security patch update. The latest smartphone to receive the newest security patch is the Galaxy A72. The South Korean tech giant was one of the first smartphone brands that introduced the June security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy S21 series, even before the month of June began.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

