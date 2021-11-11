Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A13 to Reportedly Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Colour Options Leak

Samsung Galaxy A13 is said to have four colour variants.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 November 2021 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 to Reportedly Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Colour Options Leak

Samsung Galaxy A13 will likely succeed the Galaxy A12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 different colour options tipped
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 could be the company’s first 5G phone in A10 series
  • The Galaxy A13 5G is said to carry model number SM-A136B

Samsung Galaxy A13 has leaked on multiple occasions in the past. Key hardware details including its camera setup and processor have been tipped. A fresh leak now suggests the different colour options the Samsung Galaxy A13 will come in. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone is said to come in four colours and Samsung is expected to unveil both 4G and 5G models of the handset. The Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone will likely succeed the Galaxy A12 that was launched globally last year.

As per a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung will launch the Galaxy A13 smartphone in Black, Blue, Orange, and White colours. The anticipated Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 are also said to offer the same colour variants, which the report says seems to be the standard colour palette for Samsung's 2022 A-series lineup.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy A13 will launch both in 4G and 5G versions with model numbers SM-A135F and SM-A136B, respectively. This means the budget-friendly Samsung A10 series will get its first 5G phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been in rumours for a few weeks now. It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. In the front, the Galaxy A13 is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel camera.

Past leaks also suggest the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC inside the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone. It is said to feature a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and come in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is tipped to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A13 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the Galaxy A12 model that launched in India in February this year after making its global debut in November 2020. The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Samsung has not officially revealed the Galaxy A13 yet.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PS5 Shortage: Sony Said to Reduce PlayStation 5 Production Outlook Due to Component, Logistics Constraint
YouTube Hides 'Dislike' Counts to Protect Creators From Harassment, Targeted Attacks

