Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to get 15W fast charging support.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 November 2021 17:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to be a successor to the Galaxy A12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to be offered in four colour options
  • It is tipped to be offered with 4G, 5G connectivity options
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G tipped to get three RAM and Storage configurations

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's launch seems imminent as the upcoming smartphone has been spotted with a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. It mentions the charging specifications that the Galaxy smartphone could get. Earlier this week, a report suggested the four colour options that Samsung will offer on the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone. Other reports have hinted at the pricing, battery capacity, and the camera specifications of the Samsung smartphone. Reports have also suggested the alleged design of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone.

The US FCC listing for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was shared by MySmartPrice. As per the listing, the Samsung smartphone will get 15W fast charging support and has SM-A136U as its model designation. The listing also mentions that the back panel of the smartphone cannot be removed. Apart from this, the listing doesn't reveal any information about the upcoming budget-oriented smartphone.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Galaxy A13 5G will be offered in Black, Blue, Orange, and White colour options. The report further mentions that the smartphone will be offered with 4G and 5G connectivity with the model numbers SM-A135F and SM-A136B, respectively.

The rumour mill for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been active for a while now. One of the reports suggests that the budget-oriented smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is said to sport a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and feature three RAM and storage configurations —  4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Reports have tipped a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery for the budget Galaxy smartphone. The report also mentions that the Galaxy A13 5G could be priced around $249 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
Vivo Y76 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Debut as Global Variant of Vivo Y76s

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  2. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  3. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  4. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  6. Instagram Reels Gets Text to Speech and Voice Effect Features
  7. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Increased
  8. PUBG: New State Publisher Responds to Bricking Complaints
  9. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150 in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla’s Elon Musk Offloads More Shares Following Stock Sale Worth $5 Billion
  2. Vivo Y76 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Debut as Global Variant of Vivo Y76s
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent
  4. Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
  5. Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad
  6. Tesla Stock Price Slides After Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion Worth of Shares
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects 15 Percent Slump in Q4 Revenue After Strong Q3 Profit
  8. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments in Q3, Single-Digit Annual Growth Predicted for 2021: IDC
  9. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Look Identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro From Front, Live Image Leaked
  10. Discord Pauses NFT Plans After CEO Jason Citron Faces Severe Backlash From Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com