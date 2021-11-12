Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's launch seems imminent as the upcoming smartphone has been spotted with a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. It mentions the charging specifications that the Galaxy smartphone could get. Earlier this week, a report suggested the four colour options that Samsung will offer on the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone. Other reports have hinted at the pricing, battery capacity, and the camera specifications of the Samsung smartphone. Reports have also suggested the alleged design of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone.

The US FCC listing for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was shared by MySmartPrice. As per the listing, the Samsung smartphone will get 15W fast charging support and has SM-A136U as its model designation. The listing also mentions that the back panel of the smartphone cannot be removed. Apart from this, the listing doesn't reveal any information about the upcoming budget-oriented smartphone.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Galaxy A13 5G will be offered in Black, Blue, Orange, and White colour options. The report further mentions that the smartphone will be offered with 4G and 5G connectivity with the model numbers SM-A135F and SM-A136B, respectively.

The rumour mill for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been active for a while now. One of the reports suggests that the budget-oriented smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It is said to sport a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and feature three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Reports have tipped a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery for the budget Galaxy smartphone. The report also mentions that the Galaxy A13 5G could be priced around $249 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

