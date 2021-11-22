Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Official-Looking Renders Surface Online, Tip Triple Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy A13 recently received Bluetooth SIG certification.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2021 15:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Official-Looking Renders Surface Online, Tip Triple Camera Setup

Photo Credit: GizNext

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G renders show the device in Black colour

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 could feature the Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 could be available in four colour variants
  • The company is yet to announce details of the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A13 renders have surfaced online, with alleged official-looking images showing the Galaxy A13 handset in a Black colour variant, and suggests that it could come with a fresh design. The smartphone is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 5G connectivity, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, as well as a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, according to previous leaks. The device recently received Bluetooth SIG certification, suggesting that a launch could be around the corner.

The smartphone could feature a plastic build, according to official-looking renders shared by GizNext. While the renders show the handset in Black colour, previous leaks have suggested that the company could also launch the smartphone in Blue, Orange, and White colourways. In the renders, Samsung Galaxy A13 sports a waterdrop-style notch with thin bezels except the bottom of the device. On the rear side, the handset shows a new design compared to its predecessor, with a triple camera setup which is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications (expected)

According to previous leaks, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could feature both 4G and 5G variants. It was recently reported that the handset had received Bluetooth SIG certification online, suggesting an imminent launch. The phone, which has been spotted running Android 11 on a benchmarking website, has been tipped to come with a $249 (roughly Rs. 18,400) price tag. However, Samsung has not yet officially revealed any details about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and come in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Previous leaks have suggested that the handset could come with a 6.48-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display. Meanwhile, the renders suggest that Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could also come with volume and power buttons on the left side of the smartphone, with a fingerprint sensor located on the power button. The device is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, based on previous leaks.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Pixel 6a Renders Leak Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, No Headphone Jack, Dual Rear Cameras
Amazon Workers Arrested by Visakhapatnam Police for Allegedly Smuggling Marijuana

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Official-Looking Renders Surface Online, Tip Triple Camera Setup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  3. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  4. Noise X-Fit 1 With 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Salesmen Face Ruin as JioMart Partner Targets Mom-and-Pop Stores
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians
  10. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin, Shiba Inu in Market Value After Deloitte Deal
  2. WhatsApp Introduces Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features in India
  3. Amazon Workers Arrested by Visakhapatnam Police for Allegedly Smuggling Marijuana
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Official-Looking Renders Surface Online, Tip Triple Camera Setup
  5. Google Pixel 6a Renders Leak Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, No Headphone Jack, Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 SE Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of November 25 Launch
  7. Jack Dorsey’s Crypto Exchange Project 'tbDEX' Whitepaper Details Plans to Bridge Gap Between Fiat, Crypto
  8. With DogPhone, Your Canine Friends Can Call You Any Time for a Chat
  9. TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan, Fourth Time in Past 15 Months
  10. Vivo Y74s With MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com