Samsung Galaxy A13 renders have surfaced online, with alleged official-looking images showing the Galaxy A13 handset in a Black colour variant, and suggests that it could come with a fresh design. The smartphone is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 5G connectivity, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, as well as a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, according to previous leaks. The device recently received Bluetooth SIG certification, suggesting that a launch could be around the corner.

The smartphone could feature a plastic build, according to official-looking renders shared by GizNext. While the renders show the handset in Black colour, previous leaks have suggested that the company could also launch the smartphone in Blue, Orange, and White colourways. In the renders, Samsung Galaxy A13 sports a waterdrop-style notch with thin bezels except the bottom of the device. On the rear side, the handset shows a new design compared to its predecessor, with a triple camera setup which is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications (expected)

According to previous leaks, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could feature both 4G and 5G variants. It was recently reported that the handset had received Bluetooth SIG certification online, suggesting an imminent launch. The phone, which has been spotted running Android 11 on a benchmarking website, has been tipped to come with a $249 (roughly Rs. 18,400) price tag. However, Samsung has not yet officially revealed any details about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and come in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Previous leaks have suggested that the handset could come with a 6.48-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display. Meanwhile, the renders suggest that Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could also come with volume and power buttons on the left side of the smartphone, with a fingerprint sensor located on the power button. The device is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging, based on previous leaks.