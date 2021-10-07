Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's launch seems imminent as some of its specifications have been alleged by a Geekbench listing. The benchmarking website also mentions the model number of the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy A13 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The price of the 5G-enabled smartphone had also been tipped last month, the smartphone's camera and battery specifications have also been tipped. The Galaxy A13 5G is said to launch before the end of this year.

The Geekbench listing — spotted by MySmartPrice — for the soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy A13 5G shows that it scored 465 points and 1,106 points in the single and multi-core tests, respectively. The listing shows that the Samsung smartphone — with its model designation as SM-A136U — is powered by an ARM MT6833V/NZA processor, which is the codename for the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The chipset is said to be paired with 4GB of RAM but it could also come with a 6GB RAM variant. The listing also shows that the Galaxy A13 5G will run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The publication also mentions that the Galaxy A13 5G is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000 as it is said to be slotted below the Galaxy A22 5G. The price for the recently launched Galaxy A22 5G starts at Rs. 19,999. However, a previous report mentions that the Galaxy A13 5G would be priced at EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300).

Last month, the Galaxy A13 5G was tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor for the rear camera. At this moment the rear camera setup on the upcoming smartphone is unclear. The Galaxy smartphone is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A13 5G is said to be the cheapest 5G offering from Samsung when it is launched.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.