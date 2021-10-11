Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is inching towards launch as its pricing details, key specifications, and renders have surfaced online. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is said to be the cheapest 5G handset from the company and is expected to launch at the beginning of next year. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to come with an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy A13 5G phone will be succeeding the Galaxy A12 launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been in rumours for quite a few weeks and the renders of the smartphone were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Zoutons. The renders show a display with a waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It seems to have a plastic frame and rear panel. The smartphone is seen with a triple rear camera setup. The phone doesn't appear to sport a camera bump.

The bottom of the Samsung phone is shown sporting a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The power button and the volume rocker are seemed to be placed on the left spine.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G pricing, availability (expected)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will reportedly cost $290 (roughly Rs. 21,700) in the US and Canada. It has been tipped to be available in early 2022. The latest Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is said to come in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications (expected)

The purported Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to come with a 6.48-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. The display has a waterdrop-style design to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is reported to have an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Galaxy A13 5G will run on Android 11.

As per the leaks, the handset will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide sensor, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The primary sensor is said to feature Samsung's ISOCELL JN1 sensor.

The Galaxy A13 5G is tipped to come in two RAM and storage options — 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh lithium polymer battery with 25W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.