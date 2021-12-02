Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was launched in the US on Wednesday, marking the debut of the company's most affordable 5G smartphone. Available both as a SIM-unlocked handset and via carriers in the US, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G offers features like a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. The device runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price, availability (US)

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is priced at $249.99 (roughly 18,700) in the United States. The smartphone will go on sale in the US starting December 3, and Samsung says that the handset will also be available via AT&T, which has updated its website. Similarly, Samsung says T-Mobile customers can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, but only in January 2022.

There's no word on the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's India availability yet.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-V (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs on the company's One UI custom skin, which is based on Android 11, along with Samsung's proprietary Knox security features.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G sports a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 20-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W. Users can also make payments via NFC and the handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac in addition to Sub 6 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G also features a 3.5mm audio jack. The affordable Samsung 5G phone measures 164.5x76.5x8.8mm and weighs 95 grams.