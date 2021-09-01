Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Launch by 2021-End as Company’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to have model number SM-A136B and cost under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2021 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Launch by 2021-End as Company’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be cheaper than Galaxy A22 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G could be priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300)
  • The phone may launch by end of this year
  • Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is reported to be in development as the cheapest 5G smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. The phone will succeed the Galaxy A12 from November last year that was a 4G offering. The phone is expected to cost under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300), making it the cheapest 5G offering from the company. Access to 5G has been becoming more and more widespread as manufacturers like Realme, Xiaomi, and now Samsung are working on cheaper offerings with the latest mobile network connectivity options.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung is working on a Galaxy A series phone that is said to be its cheapest 5G offering. This phone, dubbed Galaxy A13, is said to have model number AM-A136B and will come with 5G support. The report also states that the Galaxy A13 5G will be priced under EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300). It is expected to be announced this year and considering that the Galaxy A12 arrived in November 2020, the Galaxy A13 could have the same time frame.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared plans for a new Galaxy A-series phone that will offer 5G connectivity at a cheap price point.

Currently, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the cheapest 5G offering from the company in India. The phone was launched in July at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. It comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90Hz 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display. The phone also houses a triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

In other news, Samsung today (September 1) launched the Galaxy A52s 5G in India and it starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 37,499.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Chrome 93 Brings Revamped Recently Closed Tabs Menu, WebOTP API Support for Desktop, More
Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS Earbuds Launched
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Launch by 2021-End as Company’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 Could Be the Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  9. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications Leak via Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Expected Soon
  2. Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 TWS Earbuds Launched
  3. 'Smart Shirt' Developed by Rice University Researchers Can Monitor Your Heart Rate
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Launch by 2021-End as Company’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone
  5. Google Chrome 93 Brings Revamped Recently Closed Tabs Menu, WebOTP API Support for Desktop, More
  6. PUBG: New State Pre-Registrations Go Live in India for Android, iOS Users
  7. Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit
  8. Phone Won’t Connect With Your Car’s Infotainment System? You Are Not Alone: Study
  9. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Regulatory Approval Underway
  10. Mark Cuban Shows Support for Dogecoin Again, Announces Rewards for Dallas Mavericks Merch Buyers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com