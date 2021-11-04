Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is reportedly in the works. Ahead of the official announcement from the South Korean tech giant, a fresh leak hints at the camera specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 phone will be succeeding the Galaxy A12 that launched globally last year and it is tipped to come with quad rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. The remaining sensors are said to be the same as its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As per a report by a South Korean publication The Elec, Samsung is planning to provide a 50-megapixel main camera module on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13. According to the report, the quad rear camera setup will include 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. In the front, the Galaxy A13 is expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been in rumours for a few weeks now. Recent leaks suggest that its specifications could include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display. The smartphone is said to come in three RAM and storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset is tipped to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support as well.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in India in February this year and the phone features 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM power the smartphone. As mentioned, the handset packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy A12 also features an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. It packs 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) and offers a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

