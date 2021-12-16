Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has been spotted in a Geekbench listing, offering some insights into the possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone from the South Korean company. The 4G handset is listed to be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC chip and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has already been subject to numerous leaks and the production images of the phone had also surfaced towards the end of last month. Its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A12 was re-released with the Exynos 850 chipset this August. The 5G variant of Galaxy A13 was launched in the US earlier this month.

Samsung's upcoming entry-level smartphone, Galaxy A13 4G appeared in a GeekBench listing, as spotted by SamMobile, showing the 4G variant's possible processor, RAM capacity, and operating system. The handset — with model number SM-A135F — is listed to be powered by the in-house Exynos 850 SoC. The listing shows the handset with 3GB RAM, but there could be other variants as well.

Production images of the Galaxy A13 4G had leaked online late last month. The images suggest that the new Samsung phone may include a quad camera unit on the back. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G also appears to have a polycarbonate back panel with a speaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port arranged at the bottom.

The Galaxy A12 had debuted with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and Samsung later re-released the phone with an Exynos 850 chip in select markets including India, owing to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Therefore, the Galaxy A13 will not be an upgrade over the A12 in terms of performance. The Geekbench listing indicated that the Galaxy A13 4G will ship with Android 12, unlike the Galaxy A13 5G which runs Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was launched in the US earlier this month. The company's most affordable 5G smartphone is priced at $249.99 (roughly 18,700) in the US. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The device runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI skin on top.

Samsung has not shared details about the phone's launch in India, however the Galaxy A13 4G mass production is said to have recently started at the company's Greater Noida facility.