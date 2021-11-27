Samsung Galaxy A13 4G specifications have surfaced on the Web. The new Samsung phone is said to have quad rear cameras and come in a plastic build. Although Samsung has not yet made an announcement about the new model, the Galaxy A13 4G production is said to be started at the company's facility in India. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is speculated to be in the works alongside its 5G variant that is already a part of the rumour mill.

Citing people familiar with the development, 91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G production has started at the company's Greater Noida factory. The phone is said to have a plastic rear panel with a glossy finish.

On the specifications part, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to have a vertically aligned quad rear camera setup and a USB Type-C port. The phone would also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. Further, the Galaxy A13 4G is said to have a power button and a volume rocker at the right and a loudspeaker grille at the bottom.

Other details about the Galaxy A13 4G are yet to be revealed.

A recent report suggested that Samsung Galaxy A13 4G may come with a model number SM-A135F, while its 5G model could carry SM-A136B model number.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is speculated to be the company's cheapest 5G phone. It is rumoured to have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. The phone is also tipped to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood.

Some official-looking images of the Galaxy A13 5G appeared online a couple of times in the past. Those images suggested that the phone could feature a waterdrop-style display notch and carry triple rear cameras. The Galaxy A13 5G also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

Samsung has not yet provided any official details about the Galaxy A13 models. Nevertheless, the recent rumours suggested that at least the 5G variant of the Galaxy A13 would debut sometime by the end of the year.

