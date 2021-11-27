Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G production has reportedly begun at the company’s Greater Noida factory.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 November 2021 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India

Photo Credit: GizNext

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G may come alongside the Galaxy A13 4G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to have vertically aligned rear cameras
  • The Samsung phone is rumoured to have SM-A135F model number
  • Samsung Galaxy A13 5G may be the company’s cheapest 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G specifications have surfaced on the Web. The new Samsung phone is said to have quad rear cameras and come in a plastic build. Although Samsung has not yet made an announcement about the new model, the Galaxy A13 4G production is said to be started at the company's facility in India. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is speculated to be in the works alongside its 5G variant that is already a part of the rumour mill.

Citing people familiar with the development, 91Mobiles reports that the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G production has started at the company's Greater Noida factory. The phone is said to have a plastic rear panel with a glossy finish.

On the specifications part, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to have a vertically aligned quad rear camera setup and a USB Type-C port. The phone would also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. Further, the Galaxy A13 4G is said to have a power button and a volume rocker at the right and a loudspeaker grille at the bottom.

Other details about the Galaxy A13 4G are yet to be revealed.

A recent report suggested that Samsung Galaxy A13 4G may come with a model number SM-A135F, while its 5G model could carry SM-A136B model number.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is speculated to be the company's cheapest 5G phone. It is rumoured to have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. The phone is also tipped to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood.

Some official-looking images of the Galaxy A13 5G appeared online a couple of times in the past. Those images suggested that the phone could feature a waterdrop-style display notch and carry triple rear cameras. The Galaxy A13 5G also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

Samsung has not yet provided any official details about the Galaxy A13 models. Nevertheless, the recent rumours suggested that at least the 5G variant of the Galaxy A13 would debut sometime by the end of the year.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  4. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  5. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  7. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  8. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  9. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Find Two New Galaxies 'Hiding' Behind Curtain of Dust
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India
  3. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  4. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
  5. Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch
  6. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  7. Amazon Drug Peddling Case: 10 Dealers Registered at Same Address in Bhind From Where Marijuana Was Smuggled
  8. Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen
  9. Amazon's Black Friday Greeted by Climate Activists, Strikes in Europe
  10. Bitcoin Tumbles Over 9 Percent, Smaller Tokens Take a Hit as Coronavirus Variant Shakes Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com