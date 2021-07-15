Samsung Galaxy A12 is reportedly getting a new variant sometime soon. As per a report, Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy A12 with an Exynos 850 processor instead of the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that is powering the smartphone currently. A support page for the Galaxy A12 with model number SM-A127F/DS - the codename for the Exynos chipset-powered smartphone - has gone live in Philippines. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy A12 with the Exynos 850 chipset was also spotted on the Google Play Console listing.

A report by DealNTech claims that Samsung Galaxy A12 could soon be launched with an octa-core Exynos 850 8nm processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU. Samsung originally debuted the smartphone in November 2020 and it was powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that was paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage — expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone was subsequently launched in India in February with the same specifications.

The SM-A127F/DS model was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG listing and an earlier report by GizPie suggests the European pricing of the upcoming Galaxy A12 smartphone with the model number SM-A127F. It is expected to be priced at EUR 157.90 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

A support page for SM-A127F/DS on Samsung's website is also live now, suggesting that the smartphone could be launched anytime soon. The support page is visible on Samsung's Philippines website.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications (rumoured)

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) also spotted Samsung Galaxy A12 with the Exynos 850 SoC on a Google Play Console listing. The listing suggests that the Galaxy A12 with the Exynos processor could be paired with 3GB of RAM. It may also run Android 11 and have a display with 720x1,339 pixels resolution. Interestingly, the listing also suggests that the smartphone could be named Samsung Galaxy A12s when it is launched.

Other specifications of the smartphone could remain the same as the original MediaTek Helio P35 SoC-powered variant. The new Samsung Galaxy A12 could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. For optics, the smartphone could have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it may have an 8-megapixel primary sensor.

Connectivity options on Samsung Galaxy A12 could include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Samsung may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

