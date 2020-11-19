Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A12 Launch Likely as Support Page Appears on Company’s Russian Site

Samsung Galaxy A12 has surfaced on Samsung’s Russian site with a model number SM-A125F/DSN.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 November 2020 19:12 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 recently surfaced on Geekbench
  • The phone is speculated to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 is rumoured to have the same display as the Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy A12 has so far been a part of the rumour mill. However, the smartphone is likely to receive an official announcement soon as its support page listing has surfaced on Samsung's Russian website. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is speculated to come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and include at least 3GB of RAM. The smartphone initially came into the limelight in August but also recently surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench. The Galaxy A12 appears to be an upgrade to the Galaxy A11 that Samsung launched earlier this year.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, Samsung's Russian site has added a support page with a model number SM-A125F/DSN that is so far associated with the Samsung Galaxy A12. The support page, however, doesn't provide any details about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications (expected)

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy A12 surfaced on Geekbench with the same model number: SM-A125F. The phone appeared with Android 10 and an octa-core SoC that is believed to be the MediaTek Helio P35. Further, it was listed with 3GB of RAM. A report by SamMobile in August claimed that the Galaxy A12 would come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The phone is also speculated to have the same display and triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy A11 that has a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display and a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is also rumoured to have four distinct colour options. Moreover, some trademark applications around the Galaxy A12 were reportedly filed by Samsung in January.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A11 in March, and it went on sale in Thailand in May with a price tag of THB 5,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the sole 3GB RAM variant.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A12 launch
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
