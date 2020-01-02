Technology News
loading

Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report

A revamped Samsung Galaxy A series was introduced early last year.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 11:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report

Trademarked phone names include Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72

Highlights
  • Samsung launched several Galaxy A-series phones last year in varied price
  • It has already launched the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 phones for 2020 series
  • The 2021 Galaxy A series names have now been trademarked as well

Samsung has filed trademark applications for names of nine smartphones in the Galaxy A series. The names include Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A62, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A82, and Samsung Galaxy A92. Samsung has already launched a bunch of new Galaxy A series phones, including the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 for this year, so we can expect these phones to start launching from later this year, as these phones will likely be for the 2021 Galaxy A series.

A tipster on Twitter going by the screenname @_the_tech_guy has shared that the above mentioned nine phones have been trademarked in South Korea. There's no other information that the certification images show, apart from the names of the upcoming Galaxy A-series phones. To recall, Samsung revamped its Galaxy A-series last year to introduce phones in varied price ranges. The company discontinued the Galaxy J series and Galaxy On series, and even introduced the Galaxy M-series to please the online shoppers.

Samsung launched several phones in the new Galaxy A series last year, and these were given names like Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A70. For this year, the company has already introduced the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 phones, and it is very likely to launch many more in the coming months. Samsung is looking to keep with the trend of releasing several phones in the Galaxy A series, and has trademarked as many as nine phones in South Korea for 2021 as well. These phones are expected to all be priced at varied ranges, with the Galaxy A12 being the cheapest, and the Galaxy A92 being the most expensive of the lot. As mentioned, not a lot is known about these phones as of yet.

At CES, which begins in a few days, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite phones. Samsung is also gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship in the Galaxy S series in February. While the phone was rumoured to be called the Galaxy S11 earlier, recent reports suggest that it may be called the Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite May Launch at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Successor Tipped to Be Called Samsung Galaxy S20, Not Galaxy S11

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A22, Samsung Galaxy A32, Samsung Galaxy A42, Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A62, Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A82, Samsung Galaxy A92, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  2. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  3. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  5. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 5i Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  8. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  9. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
  2. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  3. CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
  4. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  5. Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
  6. Elon Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to International Space Station
  7. TRAI's Revised DTH, Cable TV Tariff Framework: More Channels at Lesser Price
  8. WandaVision to Now Release in 2020 on Disney+
  9. Realme X50 5G Teaser Shows Off Phone's Front, Reveals Pill-Shaped Dual Selfie Camera Module
  10. Apple Signs New Deal With UK Chip Designer After Public Dispute
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.